Relentless Fla. sinkhole reopens

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFTS) - Call it the sinkhole that just wouldn’t quit.

The gaping hole opened up in October. After three months, officials tasked a private company with filling it. But the repair didn’t last.

This week, the sinkhole reopened. It now measures 50 feet wide, 130 feet deep.

According to the county, Tampa-based Basic Engineering was hired to make a fix, but within four days, the fill materials collapsed back into the hole.

Basic Engineering has not responded to calls asking what went wrong.

Despite the sinkhole expanding 4 feet closer to nearby Varsity Club, the sports bar remains open for business.

The sinkhole is on private property and contractors are working on a new solution.

Until the situation is remedied, authorities are keeping an eye on the area, including traffic activity.

Copyright 2021 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.