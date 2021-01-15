Advertisement

National Mall closed to public before inaugural

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The National Park Service has closed Washington’s National Mall to the general public as part of greatly intensified security ahead of Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration.

The closure started Friday morning. It will remain in force at least through Thursday, the day after Biden’s inauguration, the National Park Service said in a statement.

The Secret Service asked for the closing. Thousands of National Guard troops are deployed in the nation’s capital as part of extraordinary security, after supporters of President Donald Trump overran the Capitol building Jan. 6 as lawmakers were certifying results in Biden’s election victory over Trump.

The park service will still allow inauguration activities and permitted free-speech events on the National Mall despite the closure, it said.

The park service said it would allow only small demonstrations for permit holders and would escort any protesters and hold them in designated areas, along with other safety measures.

National Park Service and Interior Department spokespeople did not immediately respond when asked if any protest permits had been granted or applied for.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham Wausau in Rib Mountain
Woman injured in Rib Mountain officer-involved shooting
Additional snow showers are expected later today.
First Alert Weather: Snow showers and drizzle into this evening
Cassandra Kozlowski, 14, was last seen leaving her residence at 4:47 a.m.
Missing and endangered teen found safe in Wisconsin Rapids
Kyle Rittenhouse is seen at a bar flashing what appears to be the white power sign. Prosecutors...
Prosecutors seek restrictions on Rittenhouse after bar stop
Doug Plude, 53, granted parole and released Dec. 8, 2020.
Eagle River man paroled in wife’s 1999 toilet-drowning death

Latest News

A bus crash left quite a sight for Friday morning commuters in the Bronx.
NYC bus hangs off bridge
A bus in New York City which careened off a road in the Bronx neighborhood of New York is left...
New York City bus dramatically plunges off bridge; driver refuses drug test
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by...
Feds: Capitol mob aimed to ‘assassinate’ elected officials
House lawmakers are reconvening at the Capitol to approve a resolution calling on Vice...
The Latest: Pence, in call to Harris, offers congratulations
Snow showers this evening could lead to a coating to 1" of snow.
First Alert Weather: Friday Afternoon Forecast