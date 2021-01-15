Advertisement

Motorcyclist arrested in Juneau Co. after alleged pursuit

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
VILLAGE OF HUSTLER, Wis. (WMTV) - A 57-year-old man driving a motorcycle was arrested Wednesday after being accused of leading a Juneau County Sheriff’s Office deputy on a pursuit.

According to a news release, a deputy attempted to stop the motorcycle around 4:15 p.m. near the Village of Hustler for a traffic violation. The motorcycle then reportedly sped away and the deputy began to pursue the motorcycle.

The deputy noted that he ended the pursuit due to the sandy conditions on the roads and the speeds being higher than 90 mph. The pursuit lasted about four minutes, Juneau County deputies reported.

A different Juneau County deputy spotted the motorcycle shortly later on County Highway S near McCann Road. The deputy then took 57-year-old Todd Wehman into custody.

Authorities charged Wehman with alleged fleeing/eluding, an eighth offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and multiple traffic citations.

Juneau Co. added that they were assisted by the New Lisbon Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Elroy Area Ambulance and Northside Mobil.

