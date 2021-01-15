More than 30K have completed COVID vaccine series, 213K doses given overall

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 213,056 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with 30,805 having completed the vaccination series.

HHS Secretary Alex Azar has previously said a delay in reporting from vaccinators can sometimes explain what appears to be a slow rollout.

DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said they ask vaccinators to report their vaccinations into the Wisconsin Immunization Registry within 24 hours, however, they have a grace period of 72 hours. She said the great majority are complying.

“The one thing I will say is we are seeing much more of a delay from our state-- Wisconsin Immunization Registry into the Federal CDC system that they’re reporting publicly--the CDC data tracker system. We are working on why that is because our daily doses... We’re several days ahead of the CDC. And that makes it difficult when you are comparing state to state. Because we have always given far more doses than what are appearing on the CDC site,” Willems Van Dijk explained.

Monday, the state will begin vaccinations for law enforcement in Phase 1b.

The DHS is now accepting public comments on recommendations for who should receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the next round, known as phase 1b. A DHS subcommittee recommended three broad groups: People over 70, people in congregate settings (such as jails, homeless shelters, and employer housing) that weren’t included in phase 1a, and more essential workers (including educators in face-to-face learning and first responders and health care workers who weren’t included in phase 1a). The plan covers 1 in 5 people in Wisconsin. Read details of the recommendations and how to submit public comments HERE.

Friday, 2,269 new cases were reported. There are currently 27,611 active cases. DHS reported 32 new deaths brining the state’s total to 5,322. To date, 93.6% of all known cases in Wisconsin are recovered.

