Marshfield Clinic adds ambulance service for Northwoods community

Minocqua, Wis. (WSAW) - Since December, Marshfield Clinic has added an ambulance service that takes patients to their different sites in north-central Wisconsin.

“No 911 service. Only inter-facility transfer services,” Marshfield Clinic’s vice president of medical affairs in Minocqua Dr. Michael Schaars said.

The patients that use the service are well taken care of. The medical staff on the ambulance are trained at EMT paramedic critical care level.

“This is the highest level of paramedics that are recognized by the state of Wisconsin. So this results in our ability to transport nearly any patient with any condition,” Dr. Schaars added.

The ambulances help to get the Northwoods community the care they need faster. Cutting wait times by hours.

“Those patients would have to wait three, four, even six hours for an ambulance to come and get them. So it significantly reduced the time that it takes to retrieve the patient and get them to the process of care they require,” Dr. Schaars explained.

The program has helped more than 50 people so far. If the need for transportation continues to grow, Marshfield Clinic would consider expanding the fleet.

“We also are closely monitoring the volume of patients and we will appropriately increase the number of ambulances and personnel to meet the needs of our communities,” Dr. Schaars said.

The Northwoods service also includes Life Link III air transport services. Marshfield Clinic can transport patients via plane or helicopter to any of their hospitals. The aircraft is currently stored at their Marshfield, Rice Lake, and Rhinelander locations.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.