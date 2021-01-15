Local Tows busy at work after snowfall

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

After a night of constant snow, Lighting Express Towing had a busy morning due to slippery roads.

While plows worked hard to clean everything up, the thick and packy snow made for a messy morning commute for early risers.

The towing company said they were prepared for the slickness, and had their entire staff on standby for the night. That is something they usually do with weather like this as you never know what is going to happen out on the roads.

Chad Oslage, the owner of Lightning Express Towing in Wausau said they usually see more accidents during the first snowfall. Due to a big break between snows, Oslage said Thursday night’s snow might not have been the first, but sure felt like it.

“We see a lot of people kind of forget about winter driving conditions. They don’t realize they need to slow down as much as they really do. So, it gets to be a little hectic out there for us,” Oslage explained.

If you are someone who does slip off the road or need assistance, Oslage wants to remind you to first call 911 or the police department wherever you are, and then the towing company of your choice. Then he said to patiently wait either in or near your car until help arrives.

Other drivers should be cautious of people on the side of roads and move over if they can.

“I just want to put a plug out there that if you are on the roads and you see cars in the ditch or what have you, just please move over and slow down a little bit, gives us a little room to work,” Oslage said.

