Janesville teachers to receive vaccine ahead of schedule

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services says it’s investigating plans by the Janesville school district to vaccinate its teachers and staff next week, even though the state hasn’t yet moved to the next phase of coronavirus vaccinations.

The school district announced Thursday that it would not hold classes next Friday, Jan. 22 so that staff can receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The state is still in what is referred to as ‘phase 1a’ of the vaccine rollout, which includes inoculating frontline health care workers, residents and staff at long-term care facilities and first responders. Educators are expected to be included in the next phase of vaccinations.

School district spokesman Patrick Gasper tells WISC-TV their doses are coming from Mercyhealth, a health care provider and hospital system based in Janesville. More than 1,300 district employees would be vaccinated.

Department of Health Services spokeswoman Elizabeth Goodsitt says teachers are not currently eligible for the coronavirus vaccine. She says DHS officials will be following up with vaccinators who are not following the guidelines and with Mercyhealth.

Mercyhealth said it’s working to find out more about the process.

