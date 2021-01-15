Advertisement

Info of hundreds of Wisconsin Medicaid members may have been exposed

(WCAX)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The personal information of hundreds of Wisconsin Medicaid participants may have been exposed.

Gainwell Technologies LLC has announced that an “unauthorized individual” gained access to an account on Oct. 29, 2020. The tech firm says that may have exposed names, member identification numbers and billing codes.

Gainwell provides services to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Medicaid Program.

On Jan. 15, notifications were sent to 1,281 Wisconsin Medicaid members who may have had their information exposed.

These members are being offered free credit monitoring for one year.

The hack was discovered on Nov. 16. Gainwell says it has been working with DHS to prevent future incidents.

If you have questions, call 1-855-525-2743.

