“I’ll go to the moon” to see the Packers: diehard fan travels 1,000 miles, despite having no ticket for the game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We all know the Green Bay Packers have a very loyal following from their fans.

And while the pandemic may be keeping most of them out of Lambeau Field, the virus can’t take the love for the green and gold away from fans, including a diehard fan from Connecticut.

He was determined to spend the weekend in Packer country, even though he doesn’t have a ticket for the game.

“I’ve always been a Packer fan. I’m 68, since I was 12, and I just enjoy the fun times you have here,” says Joe Dombrowski.

Dombrowski fits right in in Titletown, walking the walk and talking the talk.

“I don’t like the Jets. I hate the Patriots. I don’t like the Giants. It’s the Packers... from day one,” says Dombrowski. “I’ve been to probably at least 22 games.”

You’d never know he’s lived more than 1,000 miles away his entire life.

The rich history of the storied franchise long ago turned Dombrowski to a green and gold faithful.

Ever since, he’s preferred to celebrate the Pack up close, not from afar.

“I came one year for four regular season games, then when we beat the Giants and that hail Mary from Rodgers to Randall Cobb. Then I went to the championship game in Atlanta and we lost that game, but that’s how much of a fanatic I am,” says Dombrowski, laughing. “I’ll go to the moon (to see them).”

It’s no surprise, as soon as he knew the Packers would play with homefield advantage, Dombrowski booked a plane ticket from Connecticut to Wisconsin.

And that’s the only ticket he has.

“I just came here, just to be in the town and to celebrate with the people because we’re going to win. We know that,” he says, smiling.

Dombrowski is careful and cautious to be doing all this during a pandemic and just sends pictures to friends and family still at home.

With less than 24 hours to kick off, his game plan is set.

“I’ll go to the Pro Shop, go to eat, have a few at Anduzzis. I love that place,” says Dombrowski.

He is, of course, pulling for a win and planning to be at every game the Packers are in, with his sights set on Tampa.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.