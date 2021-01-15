Advertisement

Gov. Evers extends statewide mask mandate

The new order is expected to last into March.
Gov. Tony Evers announces a coming emergency health order will extend the mask mandate in Wisconsin.(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers plans to extend the statewide mask mandate.

During a Friday news conference, the governor noted the original mandate was set to expire next week. He says the new one is expected to last for 60 days, taking it into March.

Following the announcement, Republican State Senator Steve Nass says he plans to introduce a joint resolution in the State Legislature to end the mask mandate immediately.

“The time has come for the Wisconsin Legislature to stand up for civil liberties and put an end to the excessive actions of Governor Evers to control the people of this state with unending Covid-19 emergency declarations,” wrote Nass in a statement. “The people of Wisconsin have been living with Covid-19 for almost a year now. They are more than capable of determining for themselves and their family what steps are appropriate in their daily lives without the heavy hand of Evers.”

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

