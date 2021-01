WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Snowfall in North Central Wisconsin from Thursday night into Friday morning ranged from around a half-inch in Wausau to around 3 inches in Lublin (Taylor County) and Antigo (Langlade County). Reports from the Northwoods were around 1″.

Snowfall from last night into Friday morning. (WSAW)

From lighter snow moving across the area, to drier air limiting the snow and less available data than in years past. (WSAW)

1-2" of snow fell in the Northwoods, while less than 1" in most of Central Wisconsin. (WSAW)

