DWD: Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Program to issue first payments

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Department of Workforce Development Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek announced Friday that DWD started issuing Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation payments made available through the Continued Assistance for Unemployed Workers Act, or CAUWA.

“DWD staff has worked diligently to rapidly code, test and implement the FPUC extension, which provides an additional $300 per week in benefits to claimants who are receiving at least $1 in benefits from another program, and are otherwise eligible,” DWD Secretary-designee Pechacek stated. “More assistance is needed to help the workers who have bore the brunt of the COVID pandemic, but I am happy that we are able to provide this much-needed benefit in a timely manner.”

The CAUWA extends many of the provisions included in the previously passed Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act of 2020, including FPUC, while also containing numerous new programming requirements.

For more information on the FPUC program, and other UI programs please visit, https://dwd.wisconsin.gov/

