Community Partners Campus finds future home

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The proposal for the Community Partners Campus in Wausau is one step closer to becoming a reality.

The Community Development Citizens Advisory Committee approved a request of $150,000 from Community Partners Thursday, Jan. 14 to help pay for their new proposed campus just blocks away from downtown Wausau.

After a long wait to move forward with the Community Partners Campus, the non-profit group finally found a home for their one-stop-shop non-profit supercenter.

“The need is great,” Community Partners Campus Board Vice President Kevin Noel said. “We’re excited about the partners that have agreed to join us at community partners campus and we feel that we will be able to serve many clients with many needs.”

To fully acquire the property on 364 Grand Avenue, the group needs a total of about $5.5 million to help pay for the property, remodeling, and other needed amenities by the end of February.

“[It has been] a very aggressive process of which we have to undertake to make this a reality, but the urgency from our partners and the community needs really are our pressing mat,” Community Partners Campus Board President Brian Gumness said.

They’re asking the city for $150,000 which now has two more hoops to jump through including the City Finance Committee and ultimately City Council.

“The City of Wausau and Mayor Rosenburg, as well as the city council, have been very supportive of our efforts to develop Community Partners Campus and so we’re very excited that they’re taking a look at our proposal,” Noel said.

Community Partners Campus will ultimately bring together eight of Wausau’s non-profit groups to help all the needs of the underprivileged. They hope to be open by November 2021.

