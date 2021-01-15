16 year old creates game about COVID-19 vaccines

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 16-year-old Minnesota boy created a video game in honor of the coronavirus vaccine.

Creator Josh Ternyak made COVID INVADERS, with inspiration from his friend Roman Peysakhovich, to help people celebrate the medical milestone.

Ternyak also hoped that it would help people relieve some of their stress, while also explaining to children what the vaccine does to the virus.

“While you’re playing the game, you can see this little card,” Ternyak demonstrated,” and the card shows you facts about the virus that I found on the CDC website.”

The game launched two weeks ago and 5,000 people have played the game so far.

Those interested can play the game here.

