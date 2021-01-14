Advertisement

UW Stevens Point students adjust to internships amid pandemic

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Another semester of college amid the COVID-19 pandemic will start soon for many students in Northcentral Wisconsin. Virtual Internships, graduate programs and alternative career plans are things college students at UW Stevens Point are considering.

University of Wisconsin at Steven Point’s Assistant Director for Career Services Sue Kissinger says many employers in the area and hosting college interns in a different way.

“Every employer that we just talked to in our coffee break we just had, they’re offering internships to students. And they’re all saying, ‘we’re hiring, we figured this thing out now and were adaptable,’” Kissinger said.

She says last semester, her students also adjusted well.

“They said, ‘you know… they weren’t quite what I expected, they weren’t quite what I signed on for, but I tell you I was able to try out my major. I was able to get experience in my career field and that the one thing that I did learn… I learned to be adaptable, I learned to have perseverance, and I learned skills that I can put on my resume,’” Kissinger explained.

UWSP will resume classes Monday (Jan. 25). Kissinger says being able to adapt to uncertainties is a skill that will allow her students to be successful.

