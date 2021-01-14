Trump posts video condemning deadly riot at U.S. Capitol

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - President Donald Trump has released a video condemning the deadly riot at the Capitol last week.

The video, posted Wednesday to The White House Twitter account, came out after he was impeached by the House for a second time, becoming the first U.S. President to have been so.

President Trump says: “I want to be very clear: I unequivocally condemn the violence that we saw last week.” He says, “Like all of you I was shocked and deeply saddened by the calamity” and “no true supporter” of his “could ever endorse political violence.”

He also said that he had directed federal agencies “to use all necessary resources to maintain order in Washington, D.C.” over the next week.”

President Trump made no reference to becoming the first president in the nation’s history to be impeached twice.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.