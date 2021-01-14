RiverWolves to honor co-owner’s passing with helmet sticker, special ceremony on Jan. 16

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -A junior league hockey team is remembering one of its owners following her battle with ovarian cancer.

Teri Woodhull died on Jan. 10. Teri and her husband Duncan were instrumental in bringing junior hockey to Wausau in 2017, according to a media release.

“We mourn the loss of Teri Woodhull. Teri has had a tremendous impact on the lives of many and she will be dearly missed. I’d like to thank Teri, as well as Duncan for everything they have done for the players and myself for bringing the great game of hockey to Wausau on the junior level,” stated Head Coach Colin Bailey

RiverWolves players will wear a special helmet sticker in Teri’s honor for the remaining of the 2020-21 season.

“After her cancer diagnosis, she found Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance “MOCA” and became an active volunteer and ardent financial supporter. Teri was passionate about improving patient access to clinical trials. Her experience was featured in numerous publications including CURE Magazine and the 2017 AACR Annual Cancer Progress Report. In September 2017 she represented patients as a featured speaker at the Washington DC Congressional Briefing on cancer research’, a release stated.

Woodhull was also the Board President for FORCE: Facing our Risk of Cancer Empowered, represented women with ovarian cancer on two advisory panels and was a regular blog contributor for Globe-athon (an international effort to raise awareness of gynecologic cancers).

A special ceremony will take place on Jan. 16 before puck drop when the RiverWolves take on Milwaukee.

