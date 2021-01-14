Advertisement

Pharmacist accused of spoiling vaccine has license suspended

In this booking photo provided by the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 in Port Washington, Wis. Steven Brandenburg is shown. The Wisconsin pharmacist, accused of intentionally spoiling hundreds of doses of coronavirus vaccine, convinced the world was "crashing down" told police he tried to ruin hundreds of doses of coronavirus vaccine because he felt the shots would mutate people's DNA, according to court documents released Monday. (Ozaukee County Sheriff via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A state board has suspended the license of a Wisconsin pharmacist accused of ruining more than 500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine because he thought it was unsafe.

Steven Brandenburg was working at Advocate Aurora Health in Grafton, about 20 miles north of Milwaukee, when he was arrested last month.

The arrested followed an investigation into the 57 spoiled vials of the Moderna vaccine. He has not been criminally charged.

The Wisconsin Pharmacy Examining Board said Wednesday that Brandenburg cannot practice pharmacy while suspended.

The board’s order says Brandenburg agreed to the suspension “in order to focus” on possible charges against him.

