Old street sign sale raises $5,585 for Rib Mountain dog park

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The town of Rib Mountain has raised $5,585 for an expansion of a dog park through the sale of its old street signs.

The street signs were auctioned off last month. Marathon County went through a readdressing project and renamed duplicate streets in towns and villages, making the signs obsolete.

Gaylene Rhoden, town administrator said the fundraiser was an idea from a board member.

She said one sign-- North Lakeshore Drive sold for $500.

The money raised will go toward Sandy’s Bark Park and surrounding walking paths.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.