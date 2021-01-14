Advertisement

Old street sign sale raises $5,585 for Rib Mountain dog park

The town of Rib Mountain is selling nostalgia in exchange for an investment in the future of...
The town of Rib Mountain is selling nostalgia in exchange for an investment in the future of the town.(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The town of Rib Mountain has raised $5,585 for an expansion of a dog park through the sale of its old street signs.

The street signs were auctioned off last month. Marathon County went through a readdressing project and renamed duplicate streets in towns and villages, making the signs obsolete.

Gaylene Rhoden, town administrator said the fundraiser was an idea from a board member.

She said one sign-- North Lakeshore Drive sold for $500.

The money raised will go toward Sandy’s Bark Park and surrounding walking paths.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowfall Forecast
First Alert Weather Day into Friday
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
FoodShare recipients to receive temporary increase, additional online shopping option
Thursday/Friday Snowfall
First Alert Weather Forecast - Snow returns to the forecast on Thursday
Graphic
COVID-19 mutation identified in Wisconsin

Latest News

The Community Development Citizens Advisory Committee approved a request of $150,000 from...
Community Partners Campus finds future home
Snowfall Forecast
First Alert Weather Day into Friday
Non-profit campus moving forward
Non-profit campus moving forward
Ice melting supplies at Farrell's Equipment and Supply
Salt is the worst for your concrete driveway
Wisconsin National Guard troops prepare to travel to D.C. and Madison
Wisconsin National Guard troops head to national and state capitols next week