Advertisement

New year, new you, new do

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The past year took its toll on our routines and even our hairstyles and looks. As we usher in a new year, January marks a perfect opportunity to freshen up your hairstyle and haircare routine to boost your confidence.

Great Clips design team master and stylist Michael Mealey joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Thursday with tips to get that fresh hair feeling back for the new year.

Here are some other things he discussed:

  • Top haircut and styling trends for men and women in 2021
  • Tips for keeping a fresh look and ways to experiment with your hair in between haircuts
  • And, steps to take to protect your health when visiting a salon for a haircut

For more information, visit https://www.greatclips.com/

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowfall Forecast
First Alert Weather Day into Friday
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
FoodShare recipients to receive temporary increase, additional online shopping option
Thursday/Friday Snowfall
First Alert Weather Forecast - Snow returns to the forecast on Thursday
Graphic
COVID-19 mutation identified in Wisconsin

Latest News

The Community Development Citizens Advisory Committee approved a request of $150,000 from...
Community Partners Campus finds future home
Snowfall Forecast
First Alert Weather Day into Friday
Non-profit campus moving forward
Non-profit campus moving forward
Ice melting supplies at Farrell's Equipment and Supply
Salt is the worst for your concrete driveway
Wisconsin National Guard troops prepare to travel to D.C. and Madison
Wisconsin National Guard troops head to national and state capitols next week