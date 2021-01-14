Advertisement

Lady Gaga to sing anthem, J-Lo to perform at inauguration

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2020 file photo, Lady Gaga performs during a drive-in rally for then...
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2020 file photo, Lady Gaga performs during a drive-in rally for then Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Lady Gaga will sign the national anthem at Joe Biden's presidential inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol when Biden is sworn in as the nation's 46th president next Wednesday.(Andrew Harnik | AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem at Joe Biden’s inauguration and Jennifer Lopez will give a musical performance on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol when Biden is sworn in as the nation’s 46th president next Wednesday.

The announcement of their participation comes one day after word that Tom Hanks will host a 90-minute primetime TV special celebrating Biden’s inauguration. Other performers include Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato and Ant Clemons.

At the swearing-in ceremony, the Rev. Leo O’Donovan, a former Georgetown University president, will give the invocation and the Pledge of Allegiance will be led by Andrea Hall, a firefighter from Georgia. There will be a poetry reading from Amanda Gorman, the first national youth poet laureate, and the benediction will be given by Rev. Silvester Beaman of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Wilmington, Delaware.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
Late this afternoon and evening into Friday for most of the area.
First Alert Weather Day Late Today into Friday evening
Graphic
COVID-19 mutation identified in Wisconsin
Thursday/Friday Snowfall
First Alert Weather Forecast - Snow returns to the forecast on Thursday
Marshfield police chief Rick Gramza
Marshfield Police and Fire Commission to serve police chief with charges of removal, hearing to be scheduled

Latest News

In this April 7, 2020, file photo, workers in protective suits walk past the Hankou railway...
WHO team arrives in Wuhan to investigate coronavirus pandemic origins
In this Thursday, July 17, 2014, file photo, Siegfried Fischbacher, left, holds up a white lion...
Report: Illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher dies in Las Vegas
Passers-by walk past a business storefront with store closing and sale signs, Wednesday, Sept....
US unemployment claims jump to 965,000 as virus takes toll
A live grenade was recovered after having been sold at a North Carolina thrift ship.
ATF recovers live grenade, sold at N.C. thrift store, in South Carolina