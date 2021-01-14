Advertisement

Iola Car Show to resume in 2021

(WSAW)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOLA (WLUK) -- The Iola Car Show is giving the green light for this year’s three-day event after last year’s cancellation.

The car show was one of many events put on hold in 2020 due to the pandemic.

“Our show is a very important piece of central Wisconsin and there’s just a tremendous amount of people that rely on the success of our show,” Iola Car Show executive director Joe Opperman said.

A year without the Iola Car Show doesn’t just impact the organization.

The car show typically gives direct funding to about 130 groups.

“Those 130 groups got no funding from us last year which for some of them that’s their entire budget,” Opperman said.

It doesn’t stop there.

“That doesn’t touch on hotels, gas stations, stores, all of the others that receive those tourist related dollars,” Opperman said.

Opperman is excited to move forward with the event this year.

He isn’t the only one.

EAA is planning to hold AirVenture, Oshkosh’s biggest event of the summer.

EAA says the event has an economic impact of $170 million.

“We’re going to make every move possible to make sure that that event can come off. It’ll be a safe event, it’ll be a fun event, and we’ll get back together on the flightline once again,” EAA director of communications Dick Knapinski said.

The Fox Cities Chamber is remaining cautiously optimistic.

Their biggest event, Octoberfest, brought in about 220,000 people in 2019.

In order to host events like this, the chamber must obtain permits.

“The people that issue the permits will be watching the success of the vaccine rollout. If people are reluctant to get the vaccine, it will be harder for us to get the permits to have this event, or have any events during the summer,” Fox Cities Chamber president/CEO Becky Bartoszek said.

Bartoszek remains hopeful.

“All of us are basically in the same position who put on large events like this. We really want to get these up and running but we have to do it in a safe manner and we have to do it the right way,” Bartoszek said.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
Late this afternoon and evening into Friday for most of the area.
First Alert Weather Day Late Today into Friday evening
Graphic
COVID-19 mutation identified in Wisconsin
Thursday/Friday Snowfall
First Alert Weather Forecast - Snow returns to the forecast on Thursday
Marshfield police chief Rick Gramza
Marshfield Police and Fire Commission to serve police chief with charges of removal, hearing to be scheduled

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse is seen at a bar flashing what appears to be the white power sign. Prosecutors...
Prosecutors seek restrictions on Rittenhouse after bar stop
A First Alert Weather Day from late this afternoon into Friday for some snow and messy travel...
First Alert Weather: Thursday Morning Forecast
Late this afternoon and evening into Friday for most of the area.
First Alert Weather Day Late Today into Friday evening
NCHC Mental Health Response Team
NCHC Mental Health Response Team
The only crisis group that has been doing work in the community has been the Crisis Assessment...
NCHC crisis team helping mental health cases during the COVID-19 pandemic