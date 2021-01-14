Eagle River man paroled in wife’s 1999 toilet-drowning death

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Land O’ Lakes man sentenced to 25 years prison for his wife’s death was paroled in December.

Doug Plude was accused of poisoning 28-year-old Genell Plude in 1999 with migraine medicine, drowning her in the toilet, and trying to make it look like a suicide. Prosecutors said she was planning to leave him.

He had been serving a life sentence for her murder, but in 2009, the State Supreme Court ordered a new trial after it was found a state’s witness lied about their credentials. According to the Associated Press, he served five years before the conviction was overturned. Plude pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of first-degree reckless homicide in November 2010 as part of a plea deal.

Plude received credit for time served, meaning he’d serve 19 additional years. Plude, now 53, had spent the last couple of years of his sentence serving time at John C. Burke Correctional Center-- a minimum-security facility in Waupun.

In March 2020, a Vilas County judge denied a request to modify his sentence.

The Department of Corrections’ website shows he’ll remain on extended supervision until March 2030.

NewsChannel 7 has contacted the parole commision to verify the date of Plude’s parole hearing. We will update this article when we hear back.

