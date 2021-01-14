Advertisement

DHS: 26K have completed COVID-19 vaccine series

(KALB)
By Heather Poltrock
Jan. 14, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is now reporting a new data summary chart that shows the number of people that are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of Thursday, 26,708. In comparison, only 6,665 were fully vaccinated just one week early. To date, 176,165 doses of vaccine have been administered. That number also includes second doses.

Wisconsin began administering the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized it for emergency use on Dec. 11. The first shipments of vaccine arrived in Wisconsin on Dec. 14, with the first vaccinations occurring that afternoon. On Dec. 18, the FDA authorized the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

