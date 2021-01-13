Advertisement

WSAW Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 24: The Edgar Legend

By Matt Infield
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - Jerry Sinz has been coaching the Edgar Wildcats football team for as long as many people have been alive. He just went through one of the weirdest seasons he’s ever seen.

Matt Infield talks to Jerry about the dominant season that Edgar had, what it was like to game plan against teams that you may have just scheduled late in the week. He also asks Jerry the big question: is it time for retirement?

If you have any episode ideas, feel free to email sports@wsaw.com. We’d love to hear from you.

If you’d like to listen to other Hilight Zone Podcast episodes, you can click here.

