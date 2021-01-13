WSAW Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 24: The Edgar Legend

EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - Jerry Sinz has been coaching the Edgar Wildcats football team for as long as many people have been alive. He just went through one of the weirdest seasons he’s ever seen.

Matt Infield talks to Jerry about the dominant season that Edgar had, what it was like to game plan against teams that you may have just scheduled late in the week. He also asks Jerry the big question: is it time for retirement?

