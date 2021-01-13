Wisconsin National Guard troops headed to Washington for inauguration security

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - About 500 Wisconsin National Guard troops are headed to Washington, D.C., to assist with security for the presidential inauguration.

The mobilization includes solders from a number of Wisconsin Army National Guard units and airmen from Wisconsin Air National Guard units. They’re among thousands of Guard troops mobilizing in Washington after last week’s assault on the U.S. Capitol and ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced the mobilization Wednesday afternoon, saying, “I’m confident these members of the Guard will assist in any way they can to help maintain peace and security in our nation’s capital in the days ahead.”

Armed National Guard troops have been seen in the U.S. Capitol and elsewhere in Washington since a mob of Trump loyalists broke through Capitol Police barricades and broke into the Capitol while lawmakers verified the Electoral College vote for the presidential election -- which is usually a routine affair.

The Wisconsin National Guard is also authorized to support police at the state Capitol in Madison. The FBI is warning about the possibility of armed protests in all 50 states. The governor’s office isn’t saying how many troops will be involved, citing security concerns, but the troops are part of the state’s Reaction Force to respond to requests for assistance on short notice.

