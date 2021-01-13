Advertisement

VP Pence sends Speaker Pelosi letter rejecting calls to invoke 25th Amendment

Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., read the final...
Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., read the final certification of Electoral College votes cast in November's presidential election during a joint session of Congress after working through the night, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol Wednesday, disrupting the process.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 8:30 PM CST
(CNN) - Vice president Mike Pence will not invoke the 25th amendment. He sent a letter to house speaker Nancy Pelosi saying he does not plan to remove President Donald Trump from office.

A resolution from Democrats calls on Pence to use his powers under the 25th amendment. The Vice President wrote he does not believe the action is needed or in the best interest of the nation.

Now, House members say they will move forward with their plans to impeach the president for a second time. The move comes after rioters who are supporters carried out a deadly siege on the US Capitol last week at Trump’s urging.

Copyright 2021 WSAW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

