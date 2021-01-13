VP Pence sends Speaker Pelosi letter rejecting calls to invoke 25th Amendment

(CNN) - Vice president Mike Pence will not invoke the 25th amendment. He sent a letter to house speaker Nancy Pelosi saying he does not plan to remove President Donald Trump from office.

A resolution from Democrats calls on Pence to use his powers under the 25th amendment. The Vice President wrote he does not believe the action is needed or in the best interest of the nation.

Now, House members say they will move forward with their plans to impeach the president for a second time. The move comes after rioters who are supporters carried out a deadly siege on the US Capitol last week at Trump’s urging.

