Advertisement

Trial dates set next month for man charged with disabled woman’s death

Photo of Paul Carter (Wood County Sheriff's Office)
Photo of Paul Carter (Wood County Sheriff's Office)(NBC15)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEKOOSA, Wis. (WSAW) - A four-day trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 2 for the man accused of killing his girlfriend’s disabled daughter.

Paul Carter, 44, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of the 20-year-old woman. According to court documents, on Jan. 17, 2020, officers responded to a home in Nekoosa for a medical call. The alleged victim, who was unable to walk or talk and was in a wheelchair, was found unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

During an interview with police, the woman’s mother said she had taken a bath but had checked on her right before. She said she was fine.

While she was taking a bath, she said Carter, her boyfriend, was left unsupervised on the same floor of the home where the woman’s bedroom was. When Samantha’s mom went to check on her after her bath, she appeared to be suffering a medical emergency.

The woman’s mother told investigators that Carter told her after the death that he had hit her and pulled her hair. But, she didn’t confirm when that happened. Investigators said Carter admitted to doing those things, but several days earlier.

The doctor who performed the autopsy said the injuries suffered would have caused her death in a matter of minutes, not several hours.

Carter remains in custody on a $1,000,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
Late this afternoon and evening into Friday for most of the area.
First Alert Weather Day Late Today into Friday evening
Graphic
COVID-19 mutation identified in Wisconsin
Thursday/Friday Snowfall
First Alert Weather Forecast - Snow returns to the forecast on Thursday
Marshfield police chief Rick Gramza
Marshfield Police and Fire Commission to serve police chief with charges of removal, hearing to be scheduled

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse is seen at a bar flashing what appears to be the white power sign. Prosecutors...
Prosecutors seek restrictions on Rittenhouse after bar stop
A First Alert Weather Day from late this afternoon into Friday for some snow and messy travel...
First Alert Weather: Thursday Morning Forecast
Late this afternoon and evening into Friday for most of the area.
First Alert Weather Day Late Today into Friday evening
NCHC Mental Health Response Team
NCHC Mental Health Response Team
The only crisis group that has been doing work in the community has been the Crisis Assessment...
NCHC crisis team helping mental health cases during the COVID-19 pandemic