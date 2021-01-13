Red Cross offering incentives as it faces convalescent plasma shortage

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The American Red Cross says it is facing a shortage of convalescent plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19.

Antibodies in convalescent plasma could help people who are suffering from a coronavirus infection. The plasma may contained antibodies that can fight the firus.

The process is similar to giving blood. A machine separates the red blood cells from plasma. Red blood cells are then returned to the donor.

“We have seen by our hospital partners that we have about a 250 percent increase in the need for convalescent plasma since October. So we’re really kind of asking anyone who is healthy that might have had COVID to consider giving blood,” says Laura McGuire, American Red Cross.

The Red Cross is offering incentives for people who donate blood or convalescent plasma. Those who donate in the month of January will be entered to win a getaway to the 2022 Super Bowl in Los Angeles.

Through Jan. 20, those who give blood will be entered to win a 65-inch television and $500 gift card.

HOW TO DONATE

ONLINE: https://www.redcrossblood.org/

PHONE: 800-RED-CROSS

APP: https://www.redcrossblood.org/blood-donor-app.html

