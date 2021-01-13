Advertisement

Pet Project: Meet August

By WSAW Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - August is a friendly dog who has been at the Humane Society of Marathon County for a few months. He is a hound mix that loves to play, and go for walks, anything while being around people. He is also happy just cuddling next to you after a long day.

You can learn more about August at the humane society’s website www.catsndogs.org, or call them at 715-845-2810 to set up an appointment time to meet him.

