Advertisement

Packers OT Jared Veldheer tests positive for COVID-19

Newly signed OL tests positive for Coronavirus
Packers offensive lineman Jared Veldheer (70) practices with the team on Tuesday.
Packers offensive lineman Jared Veldheer (70) practices with the team on Tuesday.(WBAY-TV)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers signed offensive lineman Jared Veldheer on Tuesday, a day later he reportedly has tested positive for COVID-19.

The team announced Wednesday evening they have placed Veldheer on the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

ESPN’s Field Yates is reporting Veldheer was placed on the NFL’s COVID-19 list “as a result of a positive test.” Veldheer practiced with the team on Tuesday but was not present during periods open to the media on Wednesday.

Now the next step is whether or not the virus has spread to Packers staff and players. ESPN’s Rob Demovsky is reporting he was told the team has been cleared through contract tracing.

NFL players are tested every day so as the status of more tests returning positive will be something to watch leading up to Saturday’s Packers-Rams NFC Divisional Round game at Lambeau Field.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
Late this afternoon and evening into Friday for most of the area.
First Alert Weather Day Late Today into Friday evening
Graphic
COVID-19 mutation identified in Wisconsin
Thursday/Friday Snowfall
First Alert Weather Forecast - Snow returns to the forecast on Thursday
Marshfield police chief Rick Gramza
Marshfield Police and Fire Commission to serve police chief with charges of removal, hearing to be scheduled

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse is seen at a bar flashing what appears to be the white power sign. Prosecutors...
Prosecutors seek restrictions on Rittenhouse after bar stop
A First Alert Weather Day from late this afternoon into Friday for some snow and messy travel...
First Alert Weather: Thursday Morning Forecast
Late this afternoon and evening into Friday for most of the area.
First Alert Weather Day Late Today into Friday evening
NCHC Mental Health Response Team
NCHC Mental Health Response Team
The only crisis group that has been doing work in the community has been the Crisis Assessment...
NCHC crisis team helping mental health cases during the COVID-19 pandemic