Advertisement

NYT: McConnell believes Trump committed impeachable acts

The "New York Times" is reporting McConnell thinks Trump committed impeachable offenses and...
The "New York Times" is reporting McConnell thinks Trump committed impeachable offenses and wants him out of the party.
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The New York Times reports that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell thinks President Donald Trump committed impeachable offenses.

According to the article, McConnell told associates that he is “pleased” Democrats are working to impeach Trump.

McConnell is reportedly furious at the president for inciting a riot at the Capitol that left five people dead.

One source says the two have not spoken since and that McConnell “hates” Trump.

The newspaper reports McConnell thinks an impeachment will help purge the president from the GOP.

It also says he wants to see the specific article of impeachment.

If it passes the House of Representatives, the Senate would vote on whether to convict the president, but McConnell has not said if he would do that.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
16-year-old accused of shooting newborn daughter, leaving her in a tree
Aspirus Health to acquire Ascension care sites in Northcentral Wisconsin
Kevin Loftus was arrested in Eau Claire Tuesday in connection to violence that happened at the...
Wisconsin man arrested after being part of U.S. Capitol riot
Gov. Tony Evers delivers his State of the State Address on Jan. 12, 2021
State of the State: Evers says broadband, gerrymandered maps, and unemployment system will be areas of focus in 2021
Jacob Petitt, 26
Oneida County correction officer to be charged with solicitation of prostitution

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday said President Donald Trump was responsible for...
Pelosi: Trump represents 'clear and present danger'
FoodShare recipients to receive temporary increase, additional online shopping option
House lawmakers are reconvening at the Capitol to approve a resolution calling on Vice...
Airbnb to block, cancel DC bookings ahead of inauguration
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
LIVE: Trump on verge of 2nd impeachment after Capitol siege
New York City has canceled contracts with the Trump Organization, and Mayor Bill De Blasio said...
De Blasio calls for Trump's impeachment