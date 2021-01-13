Advertisement

Northcentral Technical College president to retire this summer

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Northcentral Techincal College President Dr. Lori Weyers will retire in June 2021. Dr. Weyers’ notice of retirement was accepted by the NTC District Board of Trustees Tuesday night at their regular meeting.

“Dr. Weyers’ leadership and nearly 15 years of service to the College have positioned NTC as a local, state and national leader in higher education,” said Paul Proulx, Chair, NTC District Board of Trustees. “Her vision and commitment to our students have been a driving force in NTC’s success. On behalf of the Board and entire College community, we thank her for her service and wish her well in retirement. We are fortunate that she has positioned the College to succeed well into the future.”

Dr. Weyers began her tenure as NTC president in 2006 and has served the Wisconsin Technical College System for 42 years. Prior to coming to NTC, she served as the Vice President for Learning at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College and as Executive Dean, Dean, Coordinator and faculty member at Fox Valley Technical College. She earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Psychology and Behavioral Disabilities, Master of Science Degree in Rehabilitation Counseling/Administration and her Ph.D. in Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

“Serving as NTC’s president has been the most rewarding, fulfilling role of my 42-year career in higher education,” said Weyers. “We have accomplished so much but none of it would have been possible without the amazing support of our leadership team, staff and faculty. I find great comfort in knowing that the College is well poised to continue to serve our students and our community.”

An internal search for the next President of NTC will be conducted by an Ad Hoc Recruitment Group, including the Board Chair, Vice-Chair and Treasurer. The NTC Associate VP of Human Resources will assist. The Board anticipates finalizing and announcing the selection of the new President no later than March or April 2021. Successful candidates will have diverse experience in various aspects of the College, including a commitment to students, employees and community partnerships with an emphasis on strong fiscal policy.

“President Weyers has assembled an outstanding group who make up the College’s leadership team,” said Chair Proulx. “We are confident that the current leadership group is the pool from which to select the next president.”

