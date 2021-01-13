Marshfield police chief set to enter plea in sexual assault case

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield’s Police Chief Rick Gramza is expected to enter a plea Wednesday to five counts stemming from allegations of unwanted sexual contact.

He’s charged with three counts of misconduct in office, disorderly conduct, and fourth-degree sexual assault. Court documents state the complainant alleged unwanted sexual contact including inappropriate touching and verbal comments that spanned several years. The alleged victim stated she’d contacted human resources before Gramza was chief but the allegations never proceeded. She said she feared she’d lose her job.

The case was investigated by the Eau Claire Police Department. Gramza acknowledged the contact but said it was consensual. He denied some of the victim’s more sexually aggressive complaints.

Online court records show the offense dates occurred in 2014, 2019, and this June. Gramza is on paid administrative leave.

He is free on a $10,000 signature bond. He’s set to enter a plea to the charges at 2 p.m.

