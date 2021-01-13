Advertisement

Like mother, like daughter

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - Imagine being the state’s second leading scorer. Now imagine doing that as a sophomore. That’s exactly what Lakeland Union’s Julianna Ouimette is doing.

“She likes to excel at anything she tackles,” her mother and head coach Melissa Ouimette said.

“I like to push the ball. I like to fast break. And a lot of teams, it’s just easier to get through them as they’re running back,” Julianna said.

Before yesterday’s loss against Mosinee, she had 28 points per game and 7.8 steals per game— tops in the state.

“I love being able to play basketball and I’m glad I’m doing as good as I am,” Julianna said.

“Once she gets into the open court with the dribble, she’s just virtually impossible to stop,” Melissa said. She adds that division one college scouts have told her that.

What you may not know is that in 1989, her mother Melissa was doing the same thing at D.C. Everest.

Ouimette as a senior in 1989 at D.C. Everest
“I was awarded Miss Wisconsin Basketball my senior year and I was ranked in the top ten in the nation by the time I graduated Everest,” Melissa said.

She graduated as the all-time leading scorer and rebounder at Everest and still holds those titles. In 2017, she was inducted into the WCBA hall of fame.

“It was just a lot of hard work,” Melissa said.

“What she did was really inspiring. I really want to work to be as good as her,” Julianna said. She added that seeing her mom at the ceremony was a special moment for her.

Now she’s on the sidelines as a coach, helping Julianna every step of the way.

“Even as a parent and a coach, you always wonder, ‘Am I doing things right,?’” Melissa said. ‘Could I do things better’.

“She can be more tough on me because she’s my mom. So like, she lets me know what I’m doing wrong. She doesn’t sugarcoat things a lot,” Julianna said.

From a former Miss Wisconsin Basketball to a potential future one.

“I loved going to open gym. Being with my teammates. Seeing my coach, working on my skill. Picking up new moves. Watching the NBA to pick up new moves to work on. I can see that with my daughter too,” Melissa said with a smile under her mask.

