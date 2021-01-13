Advertisement

FoodShare recipients to receive temporary increase, additional online shopping option

(NBC15)
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin households that receive FoodShare will now receive added benefits to help them access food during the COVID-19 pandemic. This temporary increase will begin this month and last until June 2021, according to a news release.

“More than 725,000 Wisconsinites are relying on FoodShare to help them feed themselves and their loved ones during this pandemic,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “These increases are the kind of critical support we need to be offering to our hardest hit neighbors in Wisconsin right now.”

It was part of the federal COVID-19 stimulus package signed into law in December 2020. FoodShare households will be able to use these benefits for in-person and on-line purchasing.

