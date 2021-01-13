First Alert Weather Day Issued for Thursday morning into Friday afternoon

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Most of Wednesday will remain quiet with mainly cloudy skies and mild temperatures with highs in the middle 30s for most of the day.

Overall, temperatures continue to remain quite a bit above normal for another few days before a cool down arrives this weekend.

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Thursday afternoon throughout Friday morning, due to the possibility of freezing drizzle and snow developing Thursday afternoon and evening, during the drive-home time for many. Road conditions will quickly deteriorate throughout the day Thursday, with poor travel conditions at times Thursday night with some improving conditions arriving Friday.

Freezing Drizzle and snow arrives Thursday afternoon and evening. Most areas will pick up 2-4". (WSAW)

Daytime snowfall accumulation for Thursday will range from 1-2″with an additional 1-2″ expected Thursday night into Friday. Storm totals will mainly range from 1-3″ far south, by early Saturday, to around 2-4″in central and northern areas. Lake effect regions could end up with areas closer to 6″+ by the end of the event, especially in lake effect regions.

The long term weather pattern continues to show more activity in the weeks ahead, which should bring, at a minimum, several more snow chances throughout the end of the month.

