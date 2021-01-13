Advertisement

Federal eviction moratorium extended to Jan. 31

(WVIR)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Renters now have protection from eviction until Jan. 31, 2021.

To invoke the moratorium, tenants, lessees, or residents of residential properties must provide a signed copy of the declaration form provided by the CDC (or a similar declaration) to their landlord or residential property owner. Each adult listed on the lease, rental agreement, or housing contract must provide their own separate declaration.

The federal eviction moratorium does not exempt tenants from their obligations to pay rent and follow the terms of their lease. Tenants are still required to pay their rent and may still be evicted for reasons other than not paying rent. Landlords may still charge and collect late fees, penalties, or interest.

“The economic fallout from the pandemic has resulted in housing insecurity for many Wisconsinites. I’m glad the eviction moratorium has been extended. Those who need eviction relief should connect with state and local resources in order to utilize the emergency rental assistance available,” stated Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul.

The federal legislation that extends the CDC order also includes $25 billion in emergency rental assistance for states and local governments. Renters who are eligible for this assistance may use the funding to help pay rent or utility bills.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
Late this afternoon and evening into Friday for most of the area.
First Alert Weather Day Late Today into Friday evening
Graphic
COVID-19 mutation identified in Wisconsin
Thursday/Friday Snowfall
First Alert Weather Forecast - Snow returns to the forecast on Thursday
Marshfield police chief Rick Gramza
Marshfield Police and Fire Commission to serve police chief with charges of removal, hearing to be scheduled

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse is seen at a bar flashing what appears to be the white power sign. Prosecutors...
Prosecutors seek restrictions on Rittenhouse after bar stop
A First Alert Weather Day from late this afternoon into Friday for some snow and messy travel...
First Alert Weather: Thursday Morning Forecast
Late this afternoon and evening into Friday for most of the area.
First Alert Weather Day Late Today into Friday evening
NCHC Mental Health Response Team
NCHC Mental Health Response Team
The only crisis group that has been doing work in the community has been the Crisis Assessment...
NCHC crisis team helping mental health cases during the COVID-19 pandemic