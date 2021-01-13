Evers targets Wisconsin’s unemployment system in new special session order

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers wants state lawmakers to focus on fixing what he described as the state’s “broken unemployment system” when they meet for a special session next week.

Evers signed the executive order mandating the special session Wednesday morning, directing legislators to meet at noon on Tuesday. He also rolled out his own proposal for updating how the unemployment system works in Wisconsin.

“We know that replacing this system will take years—that’s why it should’ve been done sooner, but it’s also why we now have not another moment to waste. No politics, no posturing, send me the bill and let’s just get it done,” the governor wrote in a statement announcing the order.

Soon after the pandemic gripped Wisconsin, the Dept. of Workforce Development (DWD) began accumulating a backlog of new cases it is only beginning to clear. Evers statement on the new session noted the number of claims since March totaled 8.8 million, exceeding both the previous four years (2016-2019) combined as well as the number filed during the Great Recession a decade ago.

Evers’ plan sets aside more than $5 million for DWD to begin modernizing a system that was still using COBOL, an outdated coding language, for its computer system as claims piled up. It also has proposals for using electronic transfers for transactions and records, saying it will allow for more efficient communication between claimants, employers, and other entities.

In all, he expects it would take $90 million over the next 10 years to completely modernize DWD’s systems.

