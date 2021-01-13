Emerald ash borer found in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Emerald Ash Borer has been discovered in Marshfield by the Parks and Recreation Department. The findings were confirmed by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The insect was found in a green ash tree on private property.

Marshfield has been actively preparing for Emerald Ash Borer by removing ash trees of concern based on overall quality, size, structure and location. City leaders say remaining ash trees in the parks and streets are actively being treated.

Homeowners who have ash trees on their property are urged to monitor them closely for signs and symptoms of the invasive bug. CLICK HERE to understand how to identify EAB.

As of 2020, Marshfield has 335 ash trees inventoried in the city parks and terraces. Treatment is being conducted successfully on 286 trees with the intent of saving these trees to help maintain and diversify our urban canopy.

Treatment is conducted on an every other year basis using trunk injections at the base of the tree. The remaining ash trees not being treated are scheduled for removal in the upcoming years due to concerns about overall quality, structure, size, and location.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.