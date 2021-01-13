Advertisement

Edgar’s Kyle Brewster surpasses 1,000 career points

By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - Edgar’s Kyle Brewster needed just 19 points to reach 1,000 for his career. He made it look easy dropping 24.

“1,000 points means I’m in a club with a bunch of great basketball players from the past in Edgar,” said Brewster. “I made it. I’m one of them now.”

Brewster drained a jumper about midway through the second half. The horn sounded and he was given the game ball. Brewster immediately made the trek over to his parents to hand them the rock.

“They’re very supportive of me in what I do,” said Brewster. “Not just basketball, but any sport or any activity I do. They just get to see my recognition of the coaches and everybody in the community of a milestone that I hit.”

The Wildcats defeated Marathon 60-51 to move to the top of the Marawood-South. Edgar travels to Stratford on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

