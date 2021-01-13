Advertisement

Comment period open for new specialty license plate

Versiti Wisconsin, Inc. requests new DMV plate
(WEAU)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) received an application from Versiti Wisconsin, Inc. requesting a new specialty license plate. Versiti Wisconsin (versiti.org), a non-profit, is home to Blood Research Institute and focuses on discovery, diagnosis and treatment of blood related issues.

To view their special group license plate application, visit wisconsindmv.gov/specialgroupreview. Public commentary is now open through February 11, 2021.

This comment period is the first step in a process for groups interested in sponsoring an Authorized Special Group license plate. The public can now review each application submitted to become a special group plate and submit an objection if they do not approve of the special group plate. The public review period will stay open for 30 days. All objections will be passed to the legislative Transportation Committee for final decision on the plate’s status.

Act 227 changed the approval process for new Authorized Special Group license plates. This became effective October 1, 2016. Full information on the new application process is available here.

A complete list of specialty plates currently offered is available at https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/dmv/vehicles/title-plates/special-list.aspx

Specialty plates and regular plates can be ordered and renewed online at wisconsindmv.gov.

