WSAW Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 23: A Stud On and Off the Ice

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
LAKELAND, Wis. (WSAW) - 88 career goals. 167 career points. On the ice, Max Toijala is a hockey coach’s dream. Off the ice, he’s even better.

Noah Manderfeld talks with Lakeland Union senior forward Max Toijala about his play, what drives him, what it was like going to Wisconsin Badger games as a kid and the work that he puts into the game to get to where he wants to be.

We also continue our conversation with head coach Jake Suter where he talks about Max off the ice. He agrees that Max is a stud, but couldn’t give enough praise to him as a person.

If you have any episode ideas, please email us at sports@wsaw.com. We’d love to hear from you.

If you’d like to listen to other Hilight Zone Podcast episodes, you can click here.

