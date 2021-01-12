Wisconsin Rapids School Board approves referendum questions for April 6 ballot

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids School Board voted Monday night to ask taxpayers to approve two referendums on the April 6 ballot that would raise a combined $44 million to expand and sustain educational programs and operating costs.

The first question will ask voters to approve an operational referendum in an amount of $2 million each year for the next five years beginning with the 2021-22 school year and ending with the 2025-26 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of technology and curriculum updates.

The second question will ask voters to approve a $34 million capital referendum for facility projects that are too expensive to be funded through the district’s annual budget.

School Board President John Krings stated, “The Board of Education is hopeful that the referendum questions will be approved by voters, and is excited for the opportunities that passage of these referenda questions have to positively impact students and help WRPS continue offering the educational experience that our community values. Years of careful planning and making sound fiscal decisions have brought us to a point in time where we can enhance and upgrade our programs and facilities with no projected change in taxes over the current school tax levy.”

According to a news release, the operation referendum funding would cover costs to: construct secure entrances at all schools; renovate science classrooms, labs, and other areas at Lincoln High School including the construction of an addition for a new library/student resource center and main office; provide a new gymnasium addition at THINK Academy (Rudolph Elementary School); allow for building infrastructure improvements and the affiliated acquisition of furnishings, fixtures, and equipment.

Capital referendum funds will enhance building safety and security, referendum dollars would be used to redesign the main entrances at all schools to better monitor and control visitor access.

Upgrades would also take place in the Lincoln High School science room and libraries.

Facility upgrades are also planned for THINK Academy. It’s a community elementary school that serves Rudolph and Vesper.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.