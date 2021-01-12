Advertisement

Wisconsin communites see 10 percent increase in transportation funding

(WEAU)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Monday that communities across the state received $126 million in transportation funding payments.

The payments were made on Jan. 4 and are part of the first quarterly payments for 2021, according to WisDOT.

Local governments received more than $505 million in general transportation aids (GTA) financial assistance to support transportation related projects in calendar year 2020, WisDOT says; this is a 10 percent increase over calendar year 2019 allocations.

“These payments represent part of the cooperative work we do with local governments across the state to keep goods and services moving throughout Wisconsin,” WisDOT Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said. “We are committed to investing wisely and working hard together to come up with innovative, efficient transportation solutions.”

The local assistance increase is part of more than $465 million in new funding for transportation projects included in the 2019-2020 state budget, the largest dedication of new, ongoing revenue to the transportation fund in a generation, according to WisDOT.

In addition to the 10 percent GTA increase, the budget included $320 million in new funding for the State Highway Rehabilitation program. It also provided $90 million in one-time funding for the Local Roads Improvement Program-Supplement grant program.

GTAs help cover the costs of constructing, maintaining, and operating roads and streets under local jurisdiction. Connecting Highway Aids reimburse municipalities for maintenance and traffic control of certain state highways within municipalities.

