Wis. National Guard mobilized to help Capitol Police in Madison

Workers begin boarding up the Wisconsin state Capitol building in Madison on Monday, Jan. 11,...
Workers begin boarding up the Wisconsin state Capitol building in Madison on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. State officials are concerned about the prospects of state-centered violence in the wake of last week's security breaches at the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Todd Richmond)(Todd Richmond | AP)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Governor Tony Evers has authorized the National Guard to support Capitol Police in Madison, mobilizing state active duty to provide support and safety.

The troops are part of the Guard’s Reaction Force, trained to respond to requests for assistance on short notice.

“Once again, our state has asked our Citizen Soldiers in the Wisconsin National Guard to answer the call to keep our state, its citizens, and its institutions safe,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin’s adjutant general. “We ask a lot of our troops who must take leave from their civilian employers and their families, and I’m proud of the sacrifices they make on a daily basis to serve their fellow citizens.”

The mobilized troops will serve in a State Active Duty status.

