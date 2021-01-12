Wausau School Board discusses potential referendum questions

Wausau, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau School District administration presented two proposals that could become referendum questions on the April ballot. The proposals comes after both questions failed in the November elections. District leaders presented the new referendum questions to the school board Monday night.

The first potential referendum question is asking for $4,000,000 in recurring funds. The funds would pay for pupil service teams, support smaller district projects, and act as a buffer for state funding.

The second question asking for $148,800,000 in one-time funds. This money would be for various projects in all district schools and for important new spaces, including expansion of the existing Montessori school located at Horace Mann Middle School.

In the meeting on Monday principals from every district school presented what changed would be made to their school and why it would be important.

“That’s where the principals are at their best, they know their buildings, they know their students, their families, their staff. So they can say this is what’s happening and this is the positive impact it would have,” Wausau superintendent Keith Hilts said.

The Wausau School Board will have a special meeting to discuss and vote on the resolution both topics on Monday January 18. If that is approved it can move ahead towards being a referendum question. For information on the topics click here.

