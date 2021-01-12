Advertisement

Wausau School Board discusses potential referendum questions

Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wausau, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau School District administration presented two proposals that could become referendum questions on the April ballot. The proposals comes after both questions failed in the November elections. District leaders presented the new referendum questions to the school board Monday night.

The first potential referendum question is asking for $4,000,000 in recurring funds. The funds would pay for pupil service teams, support smaller district projects, and act as a buffer for state funding.

The second question asking for $148,800,000 in one-time funds. This money would be for various projects in all district schools and for important new spaces, including expansion of the existing Montessori school located at Horace Mann Middle School.

In the meeting on Monday principals from every district school presented what changed would be made to their school and why it would be important.

“That’s where the principals are at their best, they know their buildings, they know their students, their families, their staff. So they can say this is what’s happening and this is the positive impact it would have,” Wausau superintendent Keith Hilts said.

The Wausau School Board will have a special meeting to discuss and vote on the resolution both topics on Monday January 18. If that is approved it can move ahead towards being a referendum question. For information on the topics click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lily Lavin, 4, of Hazelhurst receives treatment for MIS-C
Hazelhurst family says 4-year-old now cardiac patient after rare COVID side effect, MIS-C
Heather Fletcher booking photo Jan. 7, 2021
ADA: Wausau woman arrested with more than 100 doses of heroin
Crews set up to board the first floor windows of the state capitol building in Madison,...
Wisconsin statehouse windows are being boarded up
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
House speeding to impeach Trump for Capitol ‘insurrection’
DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin

Latest News

Elaine Laatsch turns 101 years old on Sunday.
Phillips resident celebrating 101st birthday on Sunday
Carmyn Hoen and Tony Gonzales share their thoughts on what happened in Washington D.C.
Wausau residents give their reaction to events in D.C.
University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point political science professor John Blakeman
UWSP political science professor weighs in on events in Washington, D.C.
On Tuesday, the central Wisconsin company donated money to help with the Maui Food Bank,...
Sentry donates $250,000 to Maui Food Bank