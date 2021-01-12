Advertisement

Wausau man pleads no contest to stabbing husband

Aaron Hardy-Opper booking photo courtesy: Marathon County Jail 2020
Aaron Hardy-Opper booking photo courtesy: Marathon County Jail 2020(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (AP) --A Wausau man has pleaded no contest to stabbing his husband after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors. Thirty-one-year-old Aaron Hardy-Opper had been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for stabbing his husband 11 times last February.

Hardy-Opper was found guilty Monday of first-degree recklessly endangering safety after entering his plea. He also pleaded guilty to intimidating a witness. Marathon County Circuit Judge Michael Moran dismissed charges of battery and disorderly conduct.

A criminal complaint says Hardy-Opper told detectives he was high on meth and drunk the day of the attack and that he became angry when his husband asked him to leave their house.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced May 12.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lily Lavin, 4, of Hazelhurst receives treatment for MIS-C
Hazelhurst family says 4-year-old now cardiac patient after rare COVID side effect, MIS-C
Heather Fletcher booking photo Jan. 7, 2021
ADA: Wausau woman arrested with more than 100 doses of heroin
Crews set up to board the first floor windows of the state capitol building in Madison,...
Wisconsin statehouse windows are being boarded up
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
House speeding to impeach Trump for Capitol ‘insurrection’
DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin

Latest News

Wisconsin Senate poised to pass COVID-19 relief package
Gov. Tony Evers addresses state on Nov. 10, 2020
Gov. Evers to deliver State of the State address at 7 p.m.
Ice fishing
DNR’s Free Fishing Weekend starts this Saturday
Tyler’s Playground looks to give a safe place to talk about mental health, and remember Tyler...
’Tyler’s Playground’ creates safe place to talk about mental health