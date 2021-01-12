Setting deer herd goals for the next three years

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -Hunters, landowners and anyone else interested in deer management in Wisconsin have until Wednesday night to offer input on deer population goals in their county for the next three years.

Once every three years, County Deer Advisory Councils, representing stakeholder groups in every Wisconsin county, review deer metrics and harvest data to set forth recommendations on the herd size objective for their respective county.

“The entire deer advisory council system was set up to create more community involvement, community buy-in on the direction of deer management at the county-based level and so this is that opportunity to set the stage for the next three years of where we’d like to see the deer population go,” says Jeff Pritzl, DNR District Wildlife Biologist.

Each County Deer Advisory Council has one primary objective.

“It’s a simple as having a goal to see the deer herd get bigger, stay the same or get smaller,” explains Pritzl.

Through tomorrow night, a public comment period online allows anyone to offer input on preliminary council recommendations.

Beginning next week, councils will meet to formulate a final recommendation to be presented to the Natural Resources Board in February.

Pritzl says participation and feedback seems to the highest in farmland counties.

“Literally the debate they have at the grassroots level in the cases where there might be a real high deer population, is our objective, official objective to decrease that population or to maintain it when the past history has shown that even maintaining it has been a challenge,” says Pritzl.

CLICK HERE to offer in put on deer management in Wisconsin.

