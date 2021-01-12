Oneida County correction officer to be charged with solicitation of prostitution

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - An Oneida County Corrections Office is facing charges of solicitation of prostitution and misconduct in public office.

According to a news release, Jacob Petitt, 26, was arrested Monday. The investigation involved Petitt having contact with females who had been incarcerated at the Oneida County Jail. Anyone with information that may assist in the investigation should contact call Detective Sergeant Kelly Moermond.

He’s expected to appear in court Wednesday.

